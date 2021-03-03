Stifel Nicolaus Thinks Immunovant’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Immunovant (IMVT). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.44, close to its 52-week low of $8.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 49.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Immunovant has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.63, which is a 162.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.75 and a one-year low of $8.34. Currently, Immunovant has an average volume of 1.16M.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.