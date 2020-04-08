Stifel Nicolaus Thinks Fire & Flower Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Ryan Adist- April 8, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood assigned a Buy rating to Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) today and set a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.33, close to its 52-week low of $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.6% and a 37.5% success rate. Keywood covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Knight Therapeutics, and Greenbrook Tms.

Fire & Flower Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.48, which is a 347.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, AltaCorp Captial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.95 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fire & Flower Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.7 million and net profit of $10.21 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $153.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts