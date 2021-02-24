Stifel Nicolaus Thinks Esperion’s Stock is Going to Recover

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Esperion (ESPR) yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.88, close to its 52-week low of $23.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 52.1% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Esperion has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $51.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Esperion’s market cap is currently $764.7M and has a P/E ratio of -7.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 82.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESPR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Timothy Mayleben, the President & CEO of ESPR bought 10,700 shares for a total of $22,363.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. It offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.