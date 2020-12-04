Stifel Nicolaus Thinks Equillium’s Stock is Going to Recover

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila maintained a Buy rating on Equillium (EQ) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.89, close to its 52-week low of $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 49.0% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Equillium has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, a 142.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Equillium’s market cap is currently $121.9M and has a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.57.

Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for severe immuno-inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include EQ001, is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D. Steel, and Stephen Connelly on March 16, 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.