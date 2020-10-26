Stifel Nicolaus Thinks CuriosityStream’s Stock is Going to Recover

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CuriosityStream (CURI) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.05, close to its 52-week low of $8.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 70.5% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

CuriosityStream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, representing a 44.2% upside. In a report issued on October 18, B.Riley Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

