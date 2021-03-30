Stifel Nicolaus Thinks AbCellera Biologics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Stephen Willey from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.29, close to its 52-week low of $23.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Willey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 52.4% success rate. Willey covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Bolt Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AbCellera Biologics with a $55.00 average price target, which is an 117.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Berenberg Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

AbCellera Biologics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops antibodies to treat highly infectious diseases and various other types of diseases.