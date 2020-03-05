Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Tom Roderick maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications (ZM) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.80, close to its 52-week high of $121.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Roderick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 67.4% success rate. Roderick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, Sprout Social, and SPS Commerce.

Zoom Video Communications has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $96.83, representing a -18.3% downside. In a report issued on February 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Based on Zoom Video Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $15.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.7 million.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations.

