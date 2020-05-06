Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Yelp (YELP)

In a report released today, John Egbert from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Yelp (YELP), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 48.4% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yelp with a $25.80 average price target, which is a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Yelp’s market cap is currently $1.58B and has a P/E ratio of 41.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.49.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers. The firm offers multiple free and paid advertising solutions to engage with consumers, including free online business accounts, search advertising and Yelp Deals. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

