Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert maintained a Hold rating on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.10, close to its 52-week low of $11.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 47.4% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Criteo SA, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group with a $16.18 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.97 and a one-year low of $11.27. Currently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average volume of 5.43M.

