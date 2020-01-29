Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Polaris (PII)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Drew Crum maintained a Hold rating on Polaris (PII) today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Crum is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 72.6% success rate. Crum covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Brunswick, and Take-Two.

Polaris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.60, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Wedbush also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $95.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $104.37 and a one-year low of $77.05. Currently, Polaris has an average volume of 617.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PII in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Stephen Eastman, the President – PG&A of PII sold 7,500 shares for a total of $743,080.

Polaris Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing powersports vehicles. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.