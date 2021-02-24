Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

In a report released today, Lamont Williams from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #1445 out of 7329 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jumia Technologies AG is a Hold with an average price target of $40.00, which is a -13.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Jumia Technologies AG’s market cap is currently $4.34B and has a P/E ratio of -17.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 49.98.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded on June 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.