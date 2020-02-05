Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Genefit (GNFTF)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Genefit (GNFTF), with a price target of EUR18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 44.8% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genefit is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.43.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.71 and a one-year low of $13.39. Currently, Genefit has an average volume of 362.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.