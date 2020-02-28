Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Eventbrite (EB)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Eventbrite (EB) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.02, close to its 52-week low of $15.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 65.7% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eventbrite with a $20.67 average price target, a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.82 and a one-year low of $15.30. Currently, Eventbrite has an average volume of 531.6K.

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion and advertising. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.