Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Their Hold Rating for DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila maintained a Hold rating on DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 48.7% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DBV Technologies SA – American with a $9.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.72 and a one-year low of $1.35. Currently, DBV Technologies SA – American has an average volume of 826.4K.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. It focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients. It also designs a robust clinical development program that includes ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin peanut, and Viaskin milk as well as pre-clinical development of Viaskin egg. The company was founded by Pierre-Henri Benhamou, Stéphane Benhamou, Bertrand Dupont, Christophe Dupont and Pierre-Yves Vannerom on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.