Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Amarin (AMRN)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Amarin (AMRN), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.7% and a 35.3% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Amarin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.13 and a one-year low of $8.58. Currently, Amarin has an average volume of 7.85M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More on AMRN: