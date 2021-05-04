Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Airbnb (ABNB)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Airbnb (ABNB) on April 30 and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $165.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 71.7% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbnb is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $199.14, representing a 19.2% upside. In a report issued on April 30, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2007, California-based Airbnb, Inc. is an online marketplace which connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book travel services and accommodation facilities worldwide. The company provides apartments, villas, bungalows, private homestays, and tourism services.

Read More on ABNB: