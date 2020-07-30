Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.04, close to its 52-week low of $10.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 44.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aimmune Therapeutics with a $37.29 average price target, implying a 172.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Aimmune Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $575K and GAAP net loss of $86.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $54.27 million.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. Its portfolio includes the characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy system. The firm product include Palforzia, which is an oral immunotherapy indicated for the mitigation of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis that may occur with accidental exposure to peanut. The company was founded on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.