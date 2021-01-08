Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Yamana Gold (AUY)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Ingrid Rico maintained a Buy rating on Yamana Gold (AUY) on December 18. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Rico is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 71.8% success rate. Rico covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Sandstorm Gold, and Eldorado Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yamana Gold with a $7.85 average price target, a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a p610.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.02 and a one-year low of $2.23. Currently, Yamana Gold has an average volume of 14.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AUY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which produces gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo, Brio Gold, and Corporate & other. The company was founded on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.