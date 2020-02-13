Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Alibaba (BABA)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba (BABA) today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $220.36, close to its 52-week high of $231.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 69.0% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alibaba with a $254.33 average price target, representing a 15.6% upside. In a report issued on February 9, China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Alibaba’s market cap is currently $601.8B and has a P/E ratio of 25.88. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.83.

