Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

In a report released today, Annabel Samimy from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Samimy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Samimy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Horizon Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

The company has a one-year high of $38.75 and a one-year low of $13.12. Currently, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 621.8K.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its neurology portfolio consists of Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR, which treats patients with epilepsy. The firm also develops product candidates for the treatment of impulsive aggression and for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.