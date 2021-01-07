Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Amarin (AMRN)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila maintained a Hold rating on Amarin (AMRN) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.16, close to its 52-week low of $3.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 49.2% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amarin with a $11.29 average price target, which is an 116.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Amarin’s market cap is currently $2.01B and has a P/E ratio of -100.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 117 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMRN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in October 2020, Joseph Zakrzewski, a Director at AMRN bought 100,000 shares for a total of $340,000.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.