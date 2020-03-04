Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

Brian Anderson- March 4, 2020, 5:25 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF), with a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.47, close to its 52-week low of $0.39.

Fire & Flower Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.85.

Based on Fire & Flower Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $57.07K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $57.07K.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

