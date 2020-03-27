Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Nathan Jones reiterated a Buy rating on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) on March 23 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Jones covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Illinois Tool Works.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evoqua Water Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50, implying an 88.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Evoqua Water Technologies’ market cap is currently $1.5B and has a P/E ratio of 23.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AQUA in relation to earlier this year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users. The Applied Product Technologies segment develops product platforms to be sold primarily through third party channels. The company was founded on October 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.