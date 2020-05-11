Stifel Nicolaus Remains a Hold on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Catie Powers- May 11, 2020, 2:30 AM EDT

In a report released today, John Egbert from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 53.1% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group, and Criteo SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.68.

The company has a one-year high of $16.74 and a one-year low of $9.23. Currently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average volume of 8.01M.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment services. It offers one-stop music services and solutions for smart devices, creating a complete music entertainment ecosystem. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

