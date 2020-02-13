Stifel Nicolaus Remains a Hold on Redfin (RDFN)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert maintained a Hold rating on Redfin (RDFN) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.50, close to its 52-week high of $26.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 50.8% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Criteo SA.

Redfin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.80.

The company has a one-year high of $26.17 and a one-year low of $14.70. Currently, Redfin has an average volume of 914.9K.

Redfin Corp. is a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage, which engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Properties and Other. The Real Estate segment revenue is derived from commissions and fees charged on real estate services transactions.