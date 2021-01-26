Stifel Nicolaus Remains a Hold on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

Catie Powers- January 26, 2021, 4:10 AM EDT

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Christopher O`Cull maintained a Hold rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) on March 11 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.72, close to its 52-week high of $37.03.

According to TipRanks.com, O`Cull is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 74.1% success rate. O`Cull covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chuy’s Holdings with a $32.20 average price target, a -7.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Chuy’s Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $82.03 million and net profit of $2.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $109 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.82 million.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

