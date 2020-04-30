Stifel Nicolaus Remains a Hold on Amarin (AMRN)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Amarin (AMRN), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.55, close to its 52-week low of $3.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 43.3% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amarin with a $14.67 average price target.

Based on Amarin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $143 million and net profit of $7.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.67 million.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

