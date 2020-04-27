Stifel Nicolaus Remains a Buy on Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

In a report issued on April 23, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Principia Biopharma (PRNB). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 42.3% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Principia Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.50, representing a 21.4% upside. In a report issued on April 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $75.66 and a one-year low of $25.36. Currently, Principia Biopharma has an average volume of 339.4K.

Principia Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in design and development oral therapies to patients with significant unmet medical needs in immunology and oncology. It operates through Tailored Covalency platform, which enables to purpose-design and develop small molecule inhibitors of enzymes and receptor ligands with potencies and selectivities that rival those of injectable biologics, yet maintain the convenience of a pill. Its product pipeline include PRN1008, PRN2246, PRN1371, and immunoproteasome inhibitor. The company was founded by Jack Taunton and Richard A. Miller on October 28, 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.