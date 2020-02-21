Stifel Nicolaus Remains a Buy on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

In a report released today, Steven Wieczynski from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.85, close to its 52-week low of $45.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Wieczynski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 66.5% success rate. Wieczynski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Red Rock Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, and Royal Caribbean.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Norwegian Cruise Line with a $57.67 average price target, representing a 19.8% upside. In a report issued on February 11, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $121 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $155 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company. It is a global cruise line operator, which offers cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.