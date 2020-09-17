Stifel Nicolaus Remains a Buy on Inventiva (IVA)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Inventiva (IVA), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 48.9% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Inventiva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.95 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Inventiva has an average volume of 138.6K.

Inventiva SA is a France-based biopharmaceutical company specialized in developing drugs that impact on nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. The company is focused on developing its product candidate, lanifibranor, for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, a disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. The company is also involved in developing a portfolio of pre-clinical therapy programs. It operates in the segment of Service delivery and clinical stage research, notably into therapies in the areas of oncology, fibrosis and rare diseases. All the company’s operations are located in France.