Stifel Nicolaus Remains a Buy on Alphabet (GOOGL)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet (GOOGL), with a price target of $1525.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1482.60, close to its 52-week high of $1500.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Eventbrite.

Alphabet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1554.88, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1560.00 price target.

Alphabet’s market cap is currently $1022.5B and has a P/E ratio of 31.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOGL in relation to earlier this year.

