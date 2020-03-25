Stifel Nicolaus Remains a Buy on AdvanSix (ASIX)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Vincent Anderson maintained a Buy rating on AdvanSix (ASIX) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.53, close to its 52-week low of $8.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -19.9% and a 23.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Archer Daniels Midland, and HB Fuller.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AdvanSix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AdvanSix’s market cap is currently $293.9M and has a P/E ratio of 8.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ASIX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Advansix, Inc. engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets. The company was founded on May 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.