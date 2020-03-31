Stifel Nicolaus Releases a Buy Rating on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood assigned a Buy rating to Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) today and set a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #5687 out of 6216 analysts.

Knight Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.24, which is a 71.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Knight Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.03 million and GAAP net loss of $2.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.22 million and had a net profit of $12.93 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.