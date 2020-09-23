Stifel Nicolaus Releases a Buy Rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood assigned a Buy rating to Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) today and set a price target of C$1.85. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.60.

Keywood has an average return of 1.6% when recommending Fire & Flower Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #748 out of 6928 analysts.

Fire & Flower Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.35, implying a 129.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.07 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, Fire & Flower Holdings has an average volume of 72.61K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.