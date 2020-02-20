Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.19, close to its 52-week high of $51.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 44.6% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals with a $62.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.35 and a one-year low of $34.64. Currently, Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 466.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2019, David Stack, the CEO & Chairman of PCRX bought 20,000 shares for a total of $71,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. develops and manufactures injectable therapeutic products. The firm engages in the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for use in postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients.