Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 44.8% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aimmune Therapeutics with a $50.78 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.00 and a one-year low of $16.95. Currently, Aimmune Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.13M.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. Its portfolio includes the characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy system. The company was founded on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

