Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences (SELB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 47.0% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.33.

The company has a one-year high of $4.10 and a one-year low of $1.28. Currently, Selecta Biosciences has an average volume of 179.2K.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. it produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.