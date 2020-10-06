Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates a Hold Rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $115.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 45.9% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P. Squinto and Leonard Bell in January 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.