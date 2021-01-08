Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates a Buy Rating on Argenx Se (ARGX)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Argenx Se (ARGX) today and set a price target of $314.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $285.42, close to its 52-week high of $312.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 49.2% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argenx Se is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $295.09, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $307.00 price target.

Argenx Se’s market cap is currently $13.51B and has a P/E ratio of -34.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.91.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren on April 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.