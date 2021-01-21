Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report issued on January 4, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.45, close to its 52-week low of $23.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $55.56 average price target, implying a 97.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 20, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Intercept Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $79.52 million and GAAP net loss of $66.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61.95 million and had a GAAP net loss of $84.83 million.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.