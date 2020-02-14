Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Expedia (EXPE)

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Expedia (EXPE), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 68.1% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Expedia with a $125.00 average price target, a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $144.00 and a one-year low of $93.53. Currently, Expedia has an average volume of 2.56M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EXPE in relation to earlier this year.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Core OTA, trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia.