Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG) today and set a price target of $1950.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1678.20, close to its 52-week low of $1640.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 65.7% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booking Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2170.00, representing a 25.3% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Booking Holdings’ market cap is currently $70.24B and has a P/E ratio of 17.01. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.87.

Booking Holdings, Inc. is an online travel company, which provides travel and related services. It offers accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties. The company provides services through Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, KAYAK, rentalcars.com and OpenTable brands.