Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Atlas (ATCO)

In a report released today, Benjamin Nolan from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Atlas (ATCO), with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Nolan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 55.4% success rate. Nolan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as New Fortress Energy, Golar LNG Partners, and Hoegh LNG Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Atlas with a $9.90 average price target.

Based on Atlas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $364 million and net profit of $82.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $275 million and had a net profit of $40 million.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.