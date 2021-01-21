Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Urogen Pharma (URGN)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila maintained a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma (URGN) on January 4 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Urogen Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00, which is a 109.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Urogen Pharma’s market cap is currently $442.5M and has a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of URGN in relation to earlier this year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of non-surgical and localized solutions for urological pathologies to address a clinical unmet need in field of uro-oncology. Its pipeline includes upper tract urothelial carcinoma, low grade non muscle invasive bladder cancer, carcinoma in situ of the bladder, and overactive bladder. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.