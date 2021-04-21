Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Urogen Pharma (URGN)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila maintained a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma (URGN) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 43.1% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Urogen Pharma with a $46.33 average price target.

Urogen Pharma’s market cap is currently $408.7M and has a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.24.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of non-surgical and localized solutions for urological pathologies to address a clinical unmet need in field of uro-oncology. Its pipeline includes upper tract urothelial carcinoma, low grade non muscle invasive bladder cancer, carcinoma in situ of the bladder, and overactive bladder. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.