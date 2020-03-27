Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

In a report issued on March 22, Patrick Ho from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Kornit Digital (KRNT), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 55.0% success rate. Ho covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Axcelis Technologies, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Kornit Digital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.80, implying a 50.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.21 and a one-year low of $22.17. Currently, Kornit Digital has an average volume of 323.5K.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches. The company was founded by Ofer Ben-Zur on January 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.