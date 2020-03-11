Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF)

In a report released today, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF), with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.60.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Greenbrook Tms with a $2.46 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.90 and a one-year low of $1.28. Currently, Greenbrook Tms has an average volume of 1,469.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It operates through Outpatient Mental Health Service Centers segment. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.