Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

Catie Powers- January 20, 2021, 8:30 AM EDT

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood maintained a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) on January 18 and set a price target of C$1.85. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.65.

Keywood has an average return of 8.8% when recommending Fire & Flower Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #468 out of 7243 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fire & Flower Holdings with a $1.41 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.92 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, Fire & Flower Holdings has an average volume of 167.1K.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

