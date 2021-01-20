Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood maintained a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) on January 18 and set a price target of C$1.85. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.65.

Keywood has an average return of 8.8% when recommending Fire & Flower Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #468 out of 7243 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fire & Flower Holdings with a $1.41 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.92 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, Fire & Flower Holdings has an average volume of 167.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.