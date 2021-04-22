Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Ebay (EBAY)

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Ebay (EBAY), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.74, close to its 52-week high of $65.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 70.8% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Ebay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.56, which is a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $65.11 and a one-year low of $37.31. Currently, Ebay has an average volume of 7.08M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBAY in relation to earlier this year.

eBay Inc.is one of the world’s largest online marketplaces, connecting buyers and sellers worldwide. Its marketplace platform allows visitors to browse through and buy products listed for sale or auction. The company has business operations across 190 countries.