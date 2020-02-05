Stifel Nicolaus Maintains Their Hold Rating on Twitter (TWTR)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTR) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 51.7% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Twitter with a $34.54 average price target, representing a 2.3% upside. In a report issued on January 31, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $45.86 and a one-year low of $28.63. Currently, Twitter has an average volume of 12.61M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.